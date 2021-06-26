Capitolis Advisors LLC Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,822 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.54, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

