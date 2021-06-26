Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 93.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,566 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $630.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $625.98. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $292.28 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

