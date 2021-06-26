Azimuth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.91.

GS opened at $368.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

