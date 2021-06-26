AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 7,646 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 115.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $152.43 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.23 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.53.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

