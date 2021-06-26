Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 136,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $24.17 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

