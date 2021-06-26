Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,440 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $347.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.93.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

