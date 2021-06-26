Smith Moore & CO. Buys 620 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $130.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.62. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.83.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

