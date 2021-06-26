The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $175.12 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,997 shares in the company, valued at $29,853,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

