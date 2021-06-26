Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 3,670 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $101.35 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

