Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,626 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 153.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PCG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

NYSE:PCG opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

