Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,579 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in ONEOK by 253.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE opened at $56.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.82.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

