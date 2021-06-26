Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 6,926 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,995,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,465,000 after acquiring an additional 132,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,085,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 79,571 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NET shares. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.65.

Cloudflare stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $5,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $3,491,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,593 shares of company stock worth $84,734,578 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

