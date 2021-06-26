Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,748 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $172,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,291 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,943,000 after acquiring an additional 45,025 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 778,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,432 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 6.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 620,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 513,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,889 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $202.18 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

