Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 55 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $40,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after acquiring an additional 132,329 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.07.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $372.47 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.59.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total transaction of $829,889.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,194 shares of company stock worth $77,984,818. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

