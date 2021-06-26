Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after buying an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $228.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.32. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $204.39 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

