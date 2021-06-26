Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after buying an additional 59,422 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,652,000 after buying an additional 229,868 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after buying an additional 501,561 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.79.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $180.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $84.30 and a 1 year high of $189.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

