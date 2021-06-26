Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 560 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 119.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $106.08 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $71.69 and a 52 week high of $112.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.