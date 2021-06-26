Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. cut its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,354 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,938,162 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $235,304,000 after acquiring an additional 101,611 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Perficient by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,547 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $82.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.53.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRFT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

