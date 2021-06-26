Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $288.54 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.