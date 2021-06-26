Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $173.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,315,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,707. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.81 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.