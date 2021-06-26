O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $11.38 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 388.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179,165 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $11,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $49,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.82. The company had a trading volume of 516,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.21. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.10.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

