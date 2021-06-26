Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Horizon posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after buying an additional 2,577,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after buying an additional 2,528,558 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

