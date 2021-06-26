Bulldog Investors LLP Invests $253,000 in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth about $5,060,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,324,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,020,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,944,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,616,000.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

GMIIU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,472. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.17. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.