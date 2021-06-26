O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.30. 1,259,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,341. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.78 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

