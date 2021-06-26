O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,745 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $237,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,761 shares in the company, valued at $39,111,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.12. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

