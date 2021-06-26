O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,519 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,686 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after purchasing an additional 741,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,892,000 after purchasing an additional 689,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,824,000 after acquiring an additional 644,056 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

VNO stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.