Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New $516,000 Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in Aspen Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZPN opened at $140.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.74. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.55 and a 1-year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.