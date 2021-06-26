Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 52.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Twilio by 17.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.80.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $383.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.39. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.56 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,523 shares of company stock valued at $48,782,968. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

