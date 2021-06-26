Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $549,000 Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.29.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $238.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $242.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

