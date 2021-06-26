Azimuth Capital Management LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $85.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.32. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Featured Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.