Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,896 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 333,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 566,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 155,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 655.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 296,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 256,998 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.23 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $15.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

