Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 640 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.09.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

