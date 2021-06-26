Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 524 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $141.90 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $94.97 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

