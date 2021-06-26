First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $47.23 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.17.

