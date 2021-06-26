Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 85.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 172.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock valued at $488,666,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

