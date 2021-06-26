London Co. of Virginia Sells 2,189 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in GATX were worth $17,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GATX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in GATX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of NYSE GATX traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.50. 770,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,774. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $106.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.90.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GATX. TheStreet cut GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,784.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.