London Co. of Virginia Cuts Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 78.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,977 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $37,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,521,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,158. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.75.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.