PIBBLE Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One PIBBLE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $19.96 million and $30,939.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00052597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00020273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.98 or 0.00582493 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00037503 BTC.

PIB is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

