iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,207 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $428.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $419.98. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $300.11 and a twelve month high of $428.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

