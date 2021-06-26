The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 302.17 ($3.95).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GYM. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.02) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, insider Paul Gilbert sold 204,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total value of £515,193.84 ($673,104.05).

GYM stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 307 ($4.01). 84,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 269.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £510.26 million and a P/E ratio of -13.29. The Gym Group has a 1 year low of GBX 116 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15).

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

