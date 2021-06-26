Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTRAF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS MTRAF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.84. 421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,835. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56. Metro has a 52 week low of $41.23 and a 52 week high of $50.27.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

