NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,538.89 ($85.43).

NXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NXT traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 7,900 ($103.21). 177,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,598. The company has a market cap of £10.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,037.01. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 4,640 ($60.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80).

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total transaction of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

