Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Stake Lessened by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,519,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 368,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 7.98% of Stratasys worth $117,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4,484.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSYS. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.30. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

