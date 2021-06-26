PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $998,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,119,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUNE stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77. Dune Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

