Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 9,366 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,366 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Big Lots by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after buying an additional 304,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,210,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,210,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,873,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

