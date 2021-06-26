PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,514,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $734,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $10,090,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

