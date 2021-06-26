Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 190 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after buying an additional 258,544 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.21.

NYSE LLY opened at $230.22 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $239.37. The company has a market cap of $220.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.