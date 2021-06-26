NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Holdings Boosted by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 122.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,116 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NS stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

