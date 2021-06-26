GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 1,001 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 151.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after buying an additional 5,232,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after buying an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

