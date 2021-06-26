Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 96,400 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,446,706 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 96,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 7.85% of Transocean worth $171,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 77,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 93,501 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 979.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 20.0% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 3.62. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director Saint Victor Diane De acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Perestroika bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800. Company insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

RIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Transocean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

